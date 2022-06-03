UrduPoint.com

Alif Aslam Gears Up For USA & Canada Concerts

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Alif Aslam gears up for USA & Canada concerts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Acclaimed Pakistani singer and songwriter, Alif Aslam is all tuned up for his live concerts in USA and Canada.

The vocal powerhouse took it to Instagram and shared the schedule of his upcoming concerts with fans along with the caption "Are you ready, lots of music and love coming your way fans" Atif Aslam is one of Pakistan's most well-known and versatile artists. The singer-turned-actor has not only created a name for himself in Pakistan, but has also captivated the hearts of millions of people internationally.

With his charismatic personality and soulful voice, the global superstar continues to melt hearts across the world.

Being one of the most cherished singers of Pakistan, Aslam never disappoints his audience, especially when it comes to performing live in concerts.

Aslam will be entertaining international fans throughout the month of June with concerts in different cities of USA and Canada. So, June will be continuous treat for Aslam's overseas fans.

