UrduPoint.com

Alif Noon Iconic Actor 'Kamal Ahmed Rizvi' Remembered

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Alif noon iconic actor 'Kamal Ahmed Rizvi' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Renowned dramatist and actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was remembered on his sixth death anniversary Friday to paid rich tributes to his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

Rizvi was born in Bihar, India, and later migrated to Karachi before moving to Lahore. He spent quality time with famed writer Saddat Hassan Manto as he was impressed with the Progressive Writers Movement of that era.

He spent time with other great writers associated with the movement too and gained interest in reading and editing during that time, which led to him working on some digests. He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1989, electronic channels reported.

The tv actor shot to fame due to his role in famous ptv serial Alif Noon, which also starred late actor Nannha.

Alif Noon was a comedy series from Pakistan Television and its cast consisted of Rafi Khawar known as Nannha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi known an Allan.

Allan was depicted as a cunning businessman who used to devise nefarious and immoral schemes to earn fast money, and who used Nannha as a puppet. This PTV series was first aired in 1971-72, and a second time in the early 1980s.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, the man behind one of the most celebrated sitcoms of the country Alif Noon died of heart attack after a prolonged illness in Karachi on Dec 17, 2015 at the age of 85.

Members of the artist community through social media platforms paid him rich tributes for his excellent contribution to the industry.

Related Topics

Karachi India Lahore Attack Social Media Died Man Reading Money 2015 National University TV From Industry PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan stresses for rebooting Afghanistan's bank ..

Pakistan stresses for rebooting Afghanistan's banking system

13 minutes ago
 HBL launches Pakistan’s first credit card transa ..

HBL launches Pakistan’s first credit card transactions via mobile through HBL ..

15 minutes ago
 Australia captain Cummins to finish Covid isolatio ..

Australia captain Cummins to finish Covid isolation at home

20 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

20 minutes ago
 South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron sur ..

South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron surges

20 minutes ago
 Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Gha ..

Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Ghani

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.