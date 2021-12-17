Alif noon iconic actor 'Kamal Ahmed Rizvi' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Renowned dramatist and actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was remembered on his sixth death anniversary Friday to paid rich tributes to his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

Rizvi was born in Bihar, India, and later migrated to Karachi before moving to Lahore. He spent quality time with famed writer Saddat Hassan Manto as he was impressed with the Progressive Writers Movement of that era.

He spent time with other great writers associated with the movement too and gained interest in reading and editing during that time, which led to him working on some digests. He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1989, electronic channels reported.

The tv actor shot to fame due to his role in famous ptv serial Alif Noon, which also starred late actor Nannha.

Alif Noon was a comedy series from Pakistan Television and its cast consisted of Rafi Khawar known as Nannha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi known an Allan.

Allan was depicted as a cunning businessman who used to devise nefarious and immoral schemes to earn fast money, and who used Nannha as a puppet. This PTV series was first aired in 1971-72, and a second time in the early 1980s.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, the man behind one of the most celebrated sitcoms of the country Alif Noon died of heart attack after a prolonged illness in Karachi on Dec 17, 2015 at the age of 85.

Members of the artist community through social media platforms paid him rich tributes for his excellent contribution to the industry.