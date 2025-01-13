Open Menu

Alif Urdu Mushaira Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Alif Urdu Mushaira held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The first Ishqabad Mushaira was organized under the auspices of Alif urdu,

a literary organization of Dr Waqar Khan, here on Monday.

The Mushaira was organized in collaboration with Sargodha Arts Council

which was presided over by poets and writers- Iftikhar Arif and Abbas Tabish.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Waqar Khan said: "I am happy that Ishqabad

Mushaira is being held in Sargodha for the first time and hoped that such

programmes will continue to be held".

Iftikhar Arif said that Sargodha had its own unique identity in terms of literature.

"I have come to Sargodha after a long time but I have only saw love", he added.

Abbas Tabish said the people of Sargodha were very loving and highly skilled,

adding that literary status of the city could not be denied as poets and writers

here have their own unique identity.

The local poets should support Dr Waqar Khan in his efforts so that literary glory

of Sargodha could be further enhanced, he added.

Prominent poet Wasi Shah said: "I love my birthplace, Sargodha which is my pride".

Director Arts Council Sargodha Asad Ahmed said that my efforts had been to establish

the Arts Council, and various programmes should be held regularly.

Other poets include: Dr Iftikhar Faisal, Shakeel Jabez, Sofia Bedar, Saima Affat,

Afzal Gohar, Tauqeer Ahmed Sharifi, Adnan Baig, Imran Aami, Khalid Nadeem Shani,

Munza Anwar Goindi, Khurram Afaq, Atif Yasir, Faizan Hashmi, Arshad Mahmood

Arshad, Umair Mushtaq, Humaira Shaheen, Abrar Ahmed, and Munawar Saad,

who presented their poems and received a warm accolade from the audience.

