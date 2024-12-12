Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari Thursday announced plans to upgrade Aligarh Model School, Gulgasht, with modern facilities to align with its illustrious academic traditions under the aim to transform the institution into a premier center of learning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari Thursday announced plans to upgrade Aligarh Model School, Gulgasht, with modern facilities to align with its illustrious academic traditions under the aim to transform the institution into a premier center of learning.

During his visit to the school here, he was briefed on the academic system by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh. He toured classrooms and various departments of the school, engaging with students and teachers.

Highlighting the school’s future direction, the deputy commissioner stressed the need to revitalise the board of Governors to address issues like faculty service structure and student enrollment. He also revealed that, with the support of a private organization, a modern curriculum was being implemented, and classrooms were being upgraded to enhance the learning experience.

"This initiative will yield positive outcomes, ensuring that Aligarh Model School continues to set new benchmarks in academic excellence," DC maintained.