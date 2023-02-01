Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) organizes Mushaira in collaboration with Sir Syed University

Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT), here on Wednesday, organized a Mushaira in which the famous poets of the country enthralled the audience with their respective poetry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT), here on Wednesday, organized a Mushaira in which the famous poets of the country enthralled the audience with their respective poetry.

The poets who presented their poetry included Javed Saba, Anwar Shaor, Mahmood Sham, Ambreen Haseeb Ambar, Rehana Ruhi, Khalid Irfan, Shaista Mufti, Dr. Fatima Hassan, and others.

The members of organizing team were Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Muhammad Arshad Khan and Naushaba Siddiqui, while Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar was the guest of honour.

On this occasion, President AMUOBA and Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, while expressing his views, said that the purpose of organizing this mushaira was only to make our young generation aware of their cultural values and rich literary tradition.

Literature plays an important role in social change.

"Literary activities do not only change the mindset but also promote positive attitudes in society. Innovation can be strongly felt in the poetry of young creators. Our hopes are associated with their modern ideas and innovative thinking," he added.

General Secretary AMUOBA and Convenor AIT Engr. Muhammad Arshad Khan, said that not only quality poetry was presented in the Mushaira, but also the audience was also very knowledgeable about the literature.

"Such activities and events play a key role in the development of promotion of urdu language," he added.