Alipur-Jatoi Metal Road Groundbreaking Performed

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Groundbreaking of 13.30 kilometres long Alipur-Jatoi road was performed by member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Mozzam Ali Jatoi here on Monday.

The metal road will be constructed with the cost of Rs 400 million.

MPA Jatoi told media that he would himself supervise the project adding that no compromise would be made on its quality.

He informed that the project was of great importance for public of the area and added that it would be accomplished at the earliest.

