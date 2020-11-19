UrduPoint.com
Alisha, Child Victim Of Severe Abuse, Reflects Considerable Improvement, Says NICH Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Alisha, child victim of severe abuse, reflects considerable improvement, says NICH chief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Alisha, the four year girl child subjected to gang rape at Kashmore and transported to Karachi on Novemeber 14, in an extremely severe condition, is showing improvement, said Prof. Jamal Raza, Executive Director, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) here Thursday.

Briefing the media the NICH chief said condition of the child was getting better and the severe infection caused due to injuries had also been adequately treated through proper management.

"We are planning to take out the tubes today and subsequently start feeding," said Prof. Jamal mentioning that a combined team of medical specialists would assess the child Friday and decide further interventions required for her progress in the coming days.

Alisha, who was initially treated at Larkana, where she also underwent a surgery, had to be shifted to NICH due to her deteriorating condition.

The child subjected to brutal abuse causing severe abdominal wounds and also varied categories of injuries needed urgent measures that could help control associated infections. .

A board of medical experts comprising Prof. Haleema (gynecologist) and pediatric surgeons Prof. Nasir and Dr. Naima thoroughly examined her under general anaesthesia, following which it was decided to clean her abdominal cavity.

The wound was closed after deflating the gut, said Dr. Raza reminding that she was, as per advise of the experts, put on antibiotics and placed at intensive care unit as the child suffered from complications with oozing from abdominal wounds and opening up of sutures.

