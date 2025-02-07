Open Menu

Aliya Hamza Booked In 21 Cases, LHC Told

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that a total of 21 criminal cases have been registered against Aliya Hamza, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chief Organizer for Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Friday that a total of 21 criminal cases have been registered against Aliya Hamza, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chief Organizer for Punjab.

Reports were submitted by the Inspector General of Police Punjab and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before Justice Farooq Haider, who was hearing a petition filed by the PTI leader seeking details of the cases against her.

According to the police report, three cases have been registered against her in Lahore, seven in Kasur, one in Gujranwala, four in Rawalpindi, two in Mianwali, and four in Faisalabad.

The FIA also informed the court that it had registered one case against her.

Following the submission of the reports, the court disposed of the petition.

In her petition, Aliya Hamza claimed that authorities were withholding complete information regarding the cases against her. She requested the court to direct the relevant departments to provide full details.

