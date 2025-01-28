Aliya Hamza Criticizes FIRs Against PTI Amid Calls For Reconciliation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2025 | 01:48 PM
Election Tribunal adjourns hearing on Aliya Hamza’s petition challenging Hamza Shehbaz’s victory in NA-118 until January 30, seeking arguments on maintainability of petition
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza said while the party knows how to engage in street politics, what the country needed is reconciliation, not confrontation.
“If reconciliation is the goal, then why are the FIRs being registered against us?” asked Aliya Hamza while talking to the media outside Punjab Election Commission in Lahore on Tuesday.
The PTI leader criticized the rejection of the public mandate and the wrongful imprisonment of PTI's founder. She claimed that this situation led the country toward instability, whereas PTI seeks political and economic stability.
She further stated that she would submit an application at the Deputy Commissioner's office for permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8.
Aliya Hamza also raised concerns about the electoral process, stating, “I have yet to receive Form 45 or Form 47. The people have expressed confidence in me, so I should be given my rightful seat. If you have truly won, why aren’t you providing Forms 45 and 47?”
She questioned the legal procedures, saying, “I have fought my case in every court. Isn’t it my right to receive copies of Forms 45, 46, and 47? Why isn't the Returning Officer being summoned? Whenever we demand justice, the response is that the petitioner cannot speak,”.
Referring to NA-118, she expressed gratitude to the people and PTI workers for their unwavering support, saying that, “The people have not been bought; they are standing with PTI's founder. Holding office is a responsibility, and my position is dedicated to PTI. Aliya Hamza is the voice of Pakistanis. Now, it is time for the people's rule!,”.
Election tribunal adjourns hearing on NA-118 dispute
Earlier in the day, the Election Tribunal adjourned the hearing on Aliya Hamza’s petition challenging Hamza Shehbaz’s victory in NA-118 until January 30, seeking arguments on the maintainability of the petition.
The case was heard by Judge Rana Zahid Mehmood while Aliya Hamza’s legal counsel also filed another petition in the Election Tribunal.
The petitioner demanded that Hamza Shehbaz should submit Form 45 and Form 47 before the tribunal. She asked the tribunal to provide certified copies of these forms, which were uploaded to the Election Management System on February 8.
