Aliya Lauds PM's Role For Controlling Sugar Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Aliya lauds PM's role for controlling sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile and leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Aliya Hamza Malik on Saturday appreciated the bold steps of Prime Minster Imran Khantaken against sugar mafia operating in different parts of this country.

As many as nine sugar mills have been black listed and this was an unprecedented work done by the ruling party, she said in an interview with a tv news channel programs. The leaders of previous governments including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had been supporting the major sugar companies of Pakistan, she said adding "Omani group" of Zardari and "Ramzan sugar Mills" of PML-N group, had been involved in manipulating the sugar companiesto earn undue profit.

The people had to purchase basic commodities with higher rates, she regretted. The PTI government has taken concrete measures for ceasing monopolies of big fish behind sugar companies, she added.

Replying to a question, Aliya Hamza Malik said the PTI government has prepared a plan to open 300 Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to common man besides provision of sugar bags to citizen at affordable rates.

The local administration, she said has been empowered to maintain check and balance. She further stated that the administration would also ensure balancing between supply and demand so that stock companies could not enjoy undue favor.

