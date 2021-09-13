UrduPoint.com

Aliya Lauds President For Highlighting Women Rights

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:51 PM

Aliya lauds President for highlighting women rights

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile, Commerce, Industries, Production and Board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday lauded President Dr Arif Alvi being the first president who discussed women rights in his address to joint sitting of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile, Commerce, Industries, Production and board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday lauded President Dr Arif Alvi being the first president who discussed women rights in his address to joint sitting of the parliament.

Talking to media person, she said "President Arif Alvi is the first president who talked about the women rights during his speech in the joint session of the parliament".

She said President Arif Alvi highlighted the issue that in some parts of the country, property rights of women were still denied and terming it 'unfortunate' for a Muslim country.

Aliya said that President urged upon all segments of the society particularly Ulema to play role in creating awareness and ending such traditions.

She said President Arif Alvi also shed light on the government's foreign policy and the steps taken for poverty alleviation in the country.

"The President has covered all the aspects in his speech," she added.

Related Topics

Parliament Women Commerce Textile Muslim Media All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's upr ..

KP Assembly completes agenda amid opposition's uproar

2 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved ..

Infrastructure of industrial zones to be improved to boost domestic exports: Adm ..

2 minutes ago
 CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by ..

CM promises establishing 8,000 revenue centres by end of financial year

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Unable to Attend Court ..

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Unable to Attend Court for Health Reasons - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Border Guards Say Prevented Another Att ..

Belarusian Border Guards Say Prevented Another Attempt to Bring Migrants Over Fr ..

2 minutes ago
 Rs 6 lakh valuables stolen from house

Rs 6 lakh valuables stolen from house

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.