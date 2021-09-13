Aliya lauds President for highlighting women rights

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile, Commerce, Industries, Production and Board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday lauded President Dr Arif Alvi being the first president who discussed women rights in his address to joint sitting of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Textile, Commerce, Industries, Production and board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday lauded President Dr Arif Alvi being the first president who discussed women rights in his address to joint sitting of the parliament.

Talking to media person, she said "President Arif Alvi is the first president who talked about the women rights during his speech in the joint session of the parliament".

She said President Arif Alvi highlighted the issue that in some parts of the country, property rights of women were still denied and terming it 'unfortunate' for a Muslim country.

Aliya said that President urged upon all segments of the society particularly Ulema to play role in creating awareness and ending such traditions.

She said President Arif Alvi also shed light on the government's foreign policy and the steps taken for poverty alleviation in the country.

"The President has covered all the aspects in his speech," she added.