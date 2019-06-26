UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aliyev Invites President Alvi To Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:19 PM

Aliyev invites President Alvi to Azerbaijan

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and handed over a letter from President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, inviting President Alvi to visit Azerbaijan at his convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and handed over a letter from President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, inviting President Alvi to visit Azerbaijan at his convenience.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, conveyed his thanks to President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and said that Pakistan attached great value to its cordial and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan.

"The bilateral relations were rooted in shared faith, culture, and heritage," a press release quoted the President as saying.

While appreciating the Azerbaijan's support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening its existing excellent bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

He underlined that the present state of bilateral economic cooperation was not commensurate with the true trade potential and emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and to explore possibilities of investment in energy and tourism sectors.

The ambassador showed keen interest in investment in various sectors of Pakistan's economy and appreciated the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Jammu Azerbaijan From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif gifted someone diamond set worth Rs ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower on geopolitical worries 2 ..

47 seconds ago

BNP-M to not attend opposition’s APC

11 minutes ago

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

19 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

16 minutes ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.