Aliyev invites President Alvi to Azerbaijan

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and handed over a letter from President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, inviting President Alvi to visit Azerbaijan at his convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada Tuesday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and handed over a letter from President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, inviting President Alvi to visit Azerbaijan at his convenience.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, conveyed his thanks to President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and said that Pakistan attached great value to its cordial and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan.

"The bilateral relations were rooted in shared faith, culture, and heritage," a press release quoted the President as saying.

While appreciating the Azerbaijan's support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening its existing excellent bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

He underlined that the present state of bilateral economic cooperation was not commensurate with the true trade potential and emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and to explore possibilities of investment in energy and tourism sectors.

The ambassador showed keen interest in investment in various sectors of Pakistan's economy and appreciated the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan.\932