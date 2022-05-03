UrduPoint.com

Alkhidmat Distributes Eid Gifts, Cash Among Orphans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Tuesday in a ceremony distributed eid gifts and eidi (cash) among orphans registered under the Alkhidmat Family Support Program.

Provincial President Alkhidmat, Khalid Waqar was the chief guest of the ceremony where District President Abdul Haseeb, orphan children and their mothers were attended. The distributed gifts consisted of clothes, stationery, sweets, watches, toys and other gifts besides cash money.

Speaking at the event, Khalid Waqas said that the welfare of orphans was one of the top priorities of Alkhidmat Foundation and the objective of holding such a ceremony was to remove deprivations of orphan children.

He said that Alkhidmat has so far sponsoring more than 18,700 orphan children across the country. He appealed to affluent members of the society to join hands with Alkhidmat for welfare of orphans to accomplish national and religious duty of orphans' care.

