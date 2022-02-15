Alkhidmat Foundation dispatches 31 truckloads of winter package to Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation on Tuesday handed over 31 truckloads of winter packages of Rs 4.50 billion to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border in Khyber district.

In this connection a formal ceremony was held at Torkham that was attended by KP General Secretary Alkhidmat, Mohammad Shakir Siddiqui, President Punjab Rizwan, Head of Ministry of Afghan Refugees Mohammad Ali, Head of Eastern Zone Afghanistan, Mian Hafizud Din Qamri, and other prominent persons of the society.

Shakir Siddiqui on the occasion informed that the winter package comprised of medicines, sewing machines, food items, warm clothes and other essential items.

He said so far Alkhidmat Foundation had sent a total of 103 trucks of relief goods worth more than Rs. 215 million to Afghanistan. He also announced sponsorship to 100 Afghan children who need cardiac surgery in Lahore.

On the occasion Mohammad Ali said Afghan people were thankful to Pakistan for providing relief goods at this time of need. He also appreciated the efforts taken by Alkhidmat Foundation for providing 103 truckloads of different essential items.