Alkhidmat Foundation Distributes Cooked Food, Rations Among Needy People

Alkhidmat Foundation distributes cooked food, rations among needy people

Al Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad on Friday distributed ration bags and cooked food among deserving and needy people here in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad on Friday distributed ration bags and cooked food among deserving and needy people here in Latifabad.

The patron of Al-Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed, district president Dr. Saifur Rehman, Naeem Abassi and others visited Latifabad Zone-A and distributed ration bags and cooked food among needy and deserving families who are subjected to stay inside their homes during lockdown.

While talking to the people, Hafiz Tahir Majeed said due to spread of coronavirus epidemic daily wagers were facing immense difficulties and no one was taking care of them.

He said Al-Khidmat Foundation had started distribution of food and ration among the needy and deserving families and will not let them alone in this need of hour.

Hafiz Tahir said it was responsibility of every one to take care of needy and deserving people as coronavirus was an epidemic which could be faced through coordinated efforts and special prayers.

He said workers of Jamat Islami and Al Khidmat Foundation had already launched an awareness campaign in different areas of the city while ration and cooked food was being distributed among deserving families who were facing difficult time due to lockdown.

The special prayers are needed to overcome this dangerous virus to spread further, he said and added that Allah almighty is most merciful and beneficial and we must pray for his mercy in getting rid of it.

