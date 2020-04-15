UrduPoint.com
AlKhidmat Foundation Distributes Food Packages Among Minority Members

Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation Wednesday distributed food packages among 60 deserving families of minorities that were confined to home due to lockdown.

The distribution was conducted by former Member National Assembly, Pervaiz Masih and In Charge Minority Wing Al Khidmat Foundation, Javaid Gul.

The food packages containing different edibles were given to deserving families of Hindu, Christian and other minority groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervaiz Masih said that AlKhidmat Foundation was tirelessly working to support families that were without any resources to meet their both ends amid corona lockdown. He said that the foundation has also conducted disinfectant spray and fumigation in various churches and temples of the city besides distributing protective masks among minority communities.

