Alkhidmat Foundation distributes ration

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Al Khidmat Foundation distributed ration here on Monday District officials and a large number of beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

District President of AKF, Nadir Khan said the foundation believed in the service of humanity irrespective of race and colour.

He said that distribution of ration, tents, construction of houses in every sector, AKF laboratories, ambulances were the testimony of the social work being provided by the foundation.