Alkhidmat Foundation distributes ration among orphan families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The ration was distributed to 169 registered orphan families here on Tuesday under Al Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care.

According to a press release, the ration has been distributed in collaboration with the Malaysian organization ISRA at the office of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad.

The member Malaysian National Assembly Dr Ahmed Tirmizi bin Suleman, district Amir Jamat e Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmed Khan, Alkhidmat Foundation representatives Naeem Abassi and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Tirmizi said that his organization was ready to help Pakistan with faith and passion and for this purpose, the platform of Al-Khidmat Foundation has been selected to carry out relief efforts.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation has been selected in terms of honesty and service and the Malaysian organization will continue to work with it.