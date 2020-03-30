UrduPoint.com
Alkhidmat Foundation Distributes Ration Bags Among Deserving Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Alkhidmat Foundation distributes ration bags among deserving families

On directives of Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, Alkhidmat Foundation here Monday distributed ration bags among daily wage earners and other deserving families who are compelled to live inside their houses during lockdown announced by government due to coronavirus outbreak

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :On directives of Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, Alkhidmat Foundation here Monday distributed ration bags among daily wage earners and other deserving families who are compelled to live inside their houses during lockdown announced by government due to coronavirus outbreak.

The patron of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed, President Dr. Saifur Rehman, Naeem Abassi and others distributed ration bags among daily wage earners and needy families in Preetabad and Kali Mori areas of Hyderabad city.

The district Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Hafiz Tahir Majeed said due to coronavirus pandemic people especially daily wager and poor families were facing difficulties therefore it was responsibility of all to come forward for their help in this need of hour.

He said Alkhidmat Foundation would continue providing every possible help to those who were facing difficulties due to lockdown for containing coronavirus of spreading further in the country.

