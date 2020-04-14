Alkhidmat Foundation distributes ration, cooked food among lockdown affected families

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation, a relief organization of Jamat-e-Islami on Tuesday distributed ration and cooked food among 750 poor, deserving families belonging to city's Kali Mori to Barrage colony areas.

According to press release issued by media cell of Jamat-e-Islami Hyderabad, Alkhidmat Foundation ration bags, cooked foods and other essential items were distributed among lockdown affected families of the city.

Under supervision of Ameer Jamat-e-Islami North zone Iqbal Qureshi 100 ration bags, 250 packets of vegetables and cooked food were distributed among 400 deserving families of Kali Mori, Masaan Road, Market Tower, Lal Masjid, Sarfraz colony, Pathan Colony, Doctor's colony, Amil colony, Milat Islamia colony and Barrage Colony areas.