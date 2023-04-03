Alkhidmat foundation distributes Rs50mn food packages in Lower Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Alkhidmat foundation has distributed Rs. 50 million food packages among deserving people in the Lower Dir district during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to the Alkhidmat foundation spokesman, 1,000 food packages containing dates, pulses, rice and other items have been handed over to the poor so far.

Moreover, clothes, shoes and other goods were also distributed among 200 orphans and 100 widows.

The spokesman said distribution of food packages would continue till the last day of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

He said such schemes were also launched in others districts of the Malakand division to provide relief to the downtrodden and marginalized community during Ramzan.