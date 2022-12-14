Alkhidmat Foundation handover winter package to Afghan prisoners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, as a gesture of goodwill, on Wednesday handed over winter package to 50 Afghan prisoners detained at Landi Kotal Sub-jail.

Senior leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the jail staff was present on the occasion.

JI's representatives Muqtadar Shah Afridi and Murad Hussain Afridi said that Alkhidmat Foundation always served the suffering humanity in difficult situations and today's winter package aimed at mitigating suffering of Afghan prisoners in the harsh winter season.

Landi Kotal Sub-jail Superintendent Bilal Khan appreciated the noble gesture of Alkhidmat Foundation and said such steps overcome hardships of prisoners.