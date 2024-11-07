Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center

(@FahadShabbir)

The Alkhidmat Foundation has inaugurated an IT center at the Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi, established under the Department of Social Welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Alkhidmat Foundation has inaugurated an IT center at the Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi, established under the Department of Social Welfare.

The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Khalid Waqas, the Provincial President of Alkhidmat Foundation, with former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser as the chief guest.

The rehabilitation center will provide treatment and recovery programs to 80 patients struggling with addiction.

In addition to medical care, the patients will also be enrolled in various three-month IT courses aimed at equipping them with digital skills, so they can find respectable employment once they complete their rehabilitation.

The Alkhidmat Foundation, in collaboration with the District Government of Swabi, has been providing expert psychologists, religious scholars, and medical staff for the successful operation of this rehabilitation center.

The center has now been transferred to the Provincial Social Welfare Department, with Alkhidmat Foundation entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IT Center.

The IT courses offered to the 80 patients will provide them with essential skills and knowledge to help them secure dignified employment following their rehabilitation.