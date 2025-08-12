Alkhidmat Foundation, JICA hold three-day training for CPC Teachers

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) jointly organized a three-day training workshop for teachers of Alkhidmat Child Protection Centers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) jointly organized a three-day training workshop for teachers of Alkhidmat Child Protection Centers.

The workshop brought together teachers from child protection centers in Central Punjab, South Punjab, and Lahore.

Central Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation, Syed Waqas Jafri, National Director of Education Dr Jibran Baloch, and trainers Maria Riaz and Muhammad Ilyas took part in the sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Syed Waqas Jafri said teachers play a key role in promoting education and it is essential to equip them with modern skills. “We must move beyond traditional teaching methods and adopt creative approaches that make learning engaging for children,” he said.

The training focused on activity-based learning and games to make lessons more interesting, encouraging students to take a greater interest in education.

Jafri highlighted that more than 26 million children in Pakistan are out of school.

Alkhidmat Foundation is working specifically for children engaged in labor at workshops, hotels, or those collecting garbage.

Currently, the organization runs 64 child protection centers across the country, educating 2,254 children.

Out of these, 416 have successfully enrolled in regular schools.

Children at these centers receive free books, school bags, shoes, warm jackets, blankets in winter, and refreshments throughout the year.

With the cooperation of the Government of Pakistan and JICA, Alkhidmat Foundation has also joined the Non-Formal Education Information System, which contains data of 114 institutions and now the records of all the child protection centers and students of Al-Khidmat have also been included in this system.

The trainers praised Alkhidmat’s efforts for street children, saying these children have great potential. “If given the right guidance, they can become a valuable asset for the country,” they said.