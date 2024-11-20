Alkhidmat Foundation Organize Book Competition On Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Hyderabad has organized a book competition on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi for children. The test was conducted at Government Boys Degree College, Unit 11, Latifabad.
The guest of honor, Professor Muhammad Hanif, Principal of the college, praised the children and the Alkhidmat team for arranging such a meaningful competition. He highlighted that initiatives like these inspire children to develop a passion for reading.
President of Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing Hyderabad, Ms. Farah Naz, also met the registered Shining stars and their resilient mothers during the event, encouraging them for their efforts. Students from ZABIST University presented a special presentation for the children and distributed gifts among them at the end of the program.
During the ceremony, the General Secretary of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad, Mr. Saleem Khan, presented a commemorative shield to Principal Muhammad Hanif. The event was also graced by the presence of Jinnah Higher Secondary School’s Principal, Hafiz Irfan Qaimkhani.
Similarly, another book competition for children residing in the city was conducted at Government (N) Noor Muhammad High School.
The guest of honor, Engineer Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad District, inspected the test and appreciated the Alkhidmat team’s dedication. At the end, the President of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad, Mr. Muhammad Naeem Abbasi, presented a shield to him.
The Nazim of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Central Zone Hyderabad, Brother Shaheer Hassan, extended an invitation to the Shining Stars to participate in a two-day training workshop scheduled for November 23 and 24 at Mubarak Masjid, Unit 8.
The event was also attended by Orphan Care Sindh Region’s Senior Program Officer, Mr. Muhammad Moiz, Senior Family Support Organizer Hyderabad, Mr. Saad Ahsan Qazi, and Family Support Organizer Hyderabad, Mr. Saim Arif.
Saim Arif acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the teachers from Jamia Islamia High school, Brilliance High School, and Islamic High School, who voluntarily served as invigilators. In the end, certificates were distributed to all the teachers, and commemorative shields were presented to all the distinguished guests.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faiz death anniversary observed2 minutes ago
-
DISCOs suffers Rs 591 bln loss in FY 2023-242 minutes ago
-
Two-days book Mela holds in Girls college Larkana.2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
KP judicial academy holds workshop on gender-responsive human resource management12 minutes ago
-
Shaza urges TikTok to use its platform for educational purposes12 minutes ago
-
Madrasa escapee reunited with family12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on Mali Khel check post Bannu22 minutes ago
-
26 children fall victim to diphtheria in KP: Health Dept22 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into 1st quarterly adjustments of XWDISCOs22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches efforts to integrate disaster risk financing into its broader loss, damage efforts22 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns suicide attack on check post in Bannu32 minutes ago