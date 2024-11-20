Alkhidmat Foundation organize Book Competition on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Hyderabad has organized a book competition on the theme of Seerat-un-Nabi for children. The test was conducted at Government Boys Degree College, Unit 11, Latifabad.

The guest of honor, Professor Muhammad Hanif, Principal of the college, praised the children and the Alkhidmat team for arranging such a meaningful competition. He highlighted that initiatives like these inspire children to develop a passion for reading.

President of Alkhidmat Foundation Women Wing Hyderabad, Ms. Farah Naz, also met the registered Shining stars and their resilient mothers during the event, encouraging them for their efforts. Students from ZABIST University presented a special presentation for the children and distributed gifts among them at the end of the program.

During the ceremony, the General Secretary of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad, Mr. Saleem Khan, presented a commemorative shield to Principal Muhammad Hanif. The event was also graced by the presence of Jinnah Higher Secondary School’s Principal, Hafiz Irfan Qaimkhani.

Similarly, another book competition for children residing in the city was conducted at Government (N) Noor Muhammad High School.

The guest of honor, Engineer Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad District, inspected the test and appreciated the Alkhidmat team’s dedication. At the end, the President of Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad, Mr. Muhammad Naeem Abbasi, presented a shield to him.

The Nazim of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Central Zone Hyderabad, Brother Shaheer Hassan, extended an invitation to the Shining Stars to participate in a two-day training workshop scheduled for November 23 and 24 at Mubarak Masjid, Unit 8.

The event was also attended by Orphan Care Sindh Region’s Senior Program Officer, Mr. Muhammad Moiz, Senior Family Support Organizer Hyderabad, Mr. Saad Ahsan Qazi, and Family Support Organizer Hyderabad, Mr. Saim Arif.

Saim Arif acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of the teachers from Jamia Islamia High school, Brilliance High School, and Islamic High School, who voluntarily served as invigilators. In the end, certificates were distributed to all the teachers, and commemorative shields were presented to all the distinguished guests.