Alkhidmat Foundation organizes exercise for lifting of coronavirus affected bodies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad on Sunday organized exercise for shifting of coronavirus patients to hospitals and lifting of corona affected bodies by adopting all required safety measures.

Under supervision of Administrator Mother and Child Care hospital, Furqan Hafeez, the volunteers of Alkhidmat took part in exercise in which affected areas were being cordoned off and bodies wrapped in plastic bags were lifted to contain spread of virus in the areas.

During exercise, an antiseptic spray had to be conducted after lifting of bodies of coronavirus affected persons to secure area from being infected by virus.

Furqan Hafeez said that volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation were ready to face any situation with regard to coronavirus situation and objective of this exercise was to raise awareness among general public regarding its dangers.

On the occasion, volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation also vowed that they would not let people alone in this need of hour.