UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alkhidmat Foundation Organizes Exercise For Lifting Of Coronavirus Affected Bodies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Alkhidmat Foundation organizes exercise for lifting of coronavirus affected bodies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation Hyderabad on Sunday organized exercise for shifting of coronavirus patients to hospitals and lifting of corona affected bodies by adopting all required safety measures.

Under supervision of Administrator Mother and Child Care hospital, Furqan Hafeez, the volunteers of Alkhidmat took part in exercise in which affected areas were being cordoned off and bodies wrapped in plastic bags were lifted to contain spread of virus in the areas.

During exercise, an antiseptic spray had to be conducted after lifting of bodies of coronavirus affected persons to secure area from being infected by virus.

Furqan Hafeez said that volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation were ready to face any situation with regard to coronavirus situation and objective of this exercise was to raise awareness among general public regarding its dangers.

On the occasion, volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation also vowed that they would not let people alone in this need of hour.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

2 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP issues, renews health cards through e-servic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.