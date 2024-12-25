Alkhidmat Foundation Organizes Training Programs For Shining Stars
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Special training programs were successfully organized for Shining stars (orphan children) and their mothers under the auspices of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care Department.
These programs were based on the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, moral training, and character building.
Special attention was paid to the moral and educational training of children in the programs.
The children wrote letters to Quaid-e-Azam and pledged to follow his principles, while guidance was provided to mothers in training sessions regarding the best training of children.
During this, various workshops and activities were also organized on the importance of character building and education of children
These programs are the result of the efforts of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care Department, which aims to train orphan children and their families and provide guidance for a better future
The participants benefited greatly from these programs and appreciated the services of the Al-Khidmat Foundation.
Recent Stories
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO Dera vows to eliminate corruption, ensure public safety1 minute ago
-
Alkhidmat foundation organizes training programs for Shining Stars1 minute ago
-
Dera administration holds revenue darbar for citizens1 minute ago
-
NDMA steps in to tackle Parachinar’s critical medicine shortage1 minute ago
-
Security forces kill 13 Khwarij terrorist in Sararogha South Waziristan1 minute ago
-
Ahsan urges adopting Quaid’s golden principles to transform Pakistan into strong, developed nation1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 34,700 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
SVP WCCIS attends GIZ WR project meeting2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in South Waz ..12 minutes ago
-
ADC pays visits to churches on Christmas; inspects arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at PML-N liaison office to mark Qaid-e-Azam birth anniversary31 minutes ago
-
Tarar lauds Christian community's sacrifices, services for Pakistan31 minutes ago