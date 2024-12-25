Alkhidmat foundation organizes training programs for Shining Stars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Special training programs were successfully organized for Shining stars (orphan children) and their mothers under the auspices of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care Department.

These programs were based on the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, moral training, and character building.

Special attention was paid to the moral and educational training of children in the programs.

The children wrote letters to Quaid-e-Azam and pledged to follow his principles, while guidance was provided to mothers in training sessions regarding the best training of children.

During this, various workshops and activities were also organized on the importance of character building and education of children

These programs are the result of the efforts of the Al-Khidmat Foundation Orphan Care Department, which aims to train orphan children and their families and provide guidance for a better future

The participants benefited greatly from these programs and appreciated the services of the Al-Khidmat Foundation.