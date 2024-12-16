Open Menu

Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Completes Planning Of Leadership

The planning committee meeting of Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh region was held in Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The planning committee meeting of Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh region was held in Hyderabad on Monday.

The meeting prepared detailed plans regarding the leadership camp to be held at Aghosh Hala from 27 to 30 December 2024.

Around 150 selected shining stars from Sindh region will participate in the camp.

The aim of this training camp is to train children on the ideology of Pakistan, the ideology of islam and the principles of self-confidence.

On this occasion, renowned personalities from across the country will guide the children on various topics to highlight their leadership skills.

The meeting was chaired by Regional Coordinator Orphan Family Support Program Sindh Nabil Akhtar and all the participants expressed their full commitment to make the camp a success.

