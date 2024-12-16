Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Completes Planning Of Leadership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
The planning committee meeting of Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh region was held in Hyderabad on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The planning committee meeting of Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care Sindh region was held in Hyderabad on Monday.
The meeting prepared detailed plans regarding the leadership camp to be held at Aghosh Hala from 27 to 30 December 2024.
Around 150 selected shining stars from Sindh region will participate in the camp.
The aim of this training camp is to train children on the ideology of Pakistan, the ideology of islam and the principles of self-confidence.
On this occasion, renowned personalities from across the country will guide the children on various topics to highlight their leadership skills.
The meeting was chaired by Regional Coordinator Orphan Family Support Program Sindh Nabil Akhtar and all the participants expressed their full commitment to make the camp a success.
Recent Stories
Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..
Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings
Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work
Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market ..
Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah
KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 2030
Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Rafiuzzaman46 seconds ago
-
Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts4 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights4 minutes ago
-
Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told4 minutes ago
-
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings36 seconds ago
-
Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work37 seconds ago
-
Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah40 seconds ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership25 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudary Anwaar-ul-Haq, Chairman HEC discuss advancem ..26 seconds ago
-
Musadik urges PTI to reduce tensions through dialogue29 seconds ago
-
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati refers appointment in education department cas ..31 seconds ago
-
PHA Chairman pays tribute to APS martyrs17 seconds ago