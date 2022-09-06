UrduPoint.com

Alkhidmat Foundation Presents Relief Work Report To DC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LOWER DIR, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) ::District President Alkhidmat Foundation, Hafeezullah Khaksar and Incharge Emergency Response Cell, Ishtiaq Ahmad Tuesday met with Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazi and presented him report of relief operation being conducted for flood victims.

District President Alkhidmat told that as many as fifty flood rescue operation have been conducted by the foundation and 841 relief packages have been among affected families. He said that damaged houses of 20 affected families have been reconstructed and families of fourteen persons who died in flood have been given Rs. 50, 000 each while makeshift camp of tents has been established for 45 flood-hit families of Toda Cheena.

He said that Alkhidmat Foundation has also set up a hospital in Zawal Baba wherein 300 patients were examined daily.

He said"Work was also underway on 35 camps and six mosques that were damaged in recent folds."

