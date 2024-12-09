Alkhidmat Foundation Provides Relief Good For Kurram District Victims
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with NDMA, has handed over three truckloads of relief goods to the victims of Kurram District and the Tall Scouts.
The relief items include tents, food rations, tarpaulins, blankets, warm clothing, and other essential supplies.
President of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas, handed over the aid to Major Farhan of the Tall Scouts during a special ceremony held at Tall Cantt.
The event was attended by Alkhidmat Foundation Hangu District President Adil Shah, Kohat General Secretary Naveed Ahmed, as well as other Alkhidmat officials and prominent social figures.
This relief effort reflects Alkhidmat Foundation's commitment to serving the victims without any discrimination. The initiative has been widely appreciated at the local level.
Recent Stories
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Danyal, Hanif Abbasi jointly prompt action to address Rawalpindi City’s issues2 minutes ago
-
NAB observes Int'l Anti-Corruption Day 20242 minutes ago
-
IHC allows journalist to travel abroad12 minutes ago
-
Five arrested in APP fake appointments case12 minutes ago
-
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill16 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts 3rd NTCC meeting to strengthen TVET collaboration21 minutes ago
-
Open session at Governor House on Tuesday21 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
LHC acquits 3 murder convicts21 minutes ago
-
KMC's General Council to meet on Dec 1222 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to 3 PTI lawyers22 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in DI Khan22 minutes ago