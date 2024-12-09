Open Menu

Alkhidmat Foundation Provides Relief Good For Kurram District Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Alkhidmat foundation provides relief good for Kurram district victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with NDMA, has handed over three truckloads of relief goods to the victims of Kurram District and the Tall Scouts.

The relief items include tents, food rations, tarpaulins, blankets, warm clothing, and other essential supplies.

President of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid Waqas, handed over the aid to Major Farhan of the Tall Scouts during a special ceremony held at Tall Cantt.

The event was attended by Alkhidmat Foundation Hangu District President Adil Shah, Kohat General Secretary Naveed Ahmed, as well as other Alkhidmat officials and prominent social figures.

This relief effort reflects Alkhidmat Foundation's commitment to serving the victims without any discrimination. The initiative has been widely appreciated at the local level.

