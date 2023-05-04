UrduPoint.com

Alkhidmat Foundation Provides Rs 66.7 Million For Orphans In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Alkhidmat Foundation provides Rs 66.7 million for orphans in first quarter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the first quarter of year 2023 provided financial support of Rs 66.7 million to orphan children in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, The foundation was currently taking care of over 4,800 orphan children in the province and under its orphan family support programme provided financial assistance of Rs 66.

7 million to 4400 orphans.

It said that the funds were contributed by philanthropists and volunteers and efforts would be made to attract more sponsors for taking care of more orphan children as the number of such children in the province who were deprived of the basic facilities was much more and there was no system to support them.

It said that the foundation was committed to providing all basic facilities, especially education to each and every orphan and deserving child in the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Family All Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

35 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

39 minutes ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

39 minutes ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

1 hour ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.