Alkhidmat Foundation provides Rs 66.7 million for orphans in first quarter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the first quarter of year 2023 provided financial support of Rs 66.7 million to orphan children in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, The foundation was currently taking care of over 4,800 orphan children in the province and under its orphan family support programme provided financial assistance of Rs 66.

7 million to 4400 orphans.

It said that the funds were contributed by philanthropists and volunteers and efforts would be made to attract more sponsors for taking care of more orphan children as the number of such children in the province who were deprived of the basic facilities was much more and there was no system to support them.

It said that the foundation was committed to providing all basic facilities, especially education to each and every orphan and deserving child in the province.