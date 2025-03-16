Alkhidmat Foundation raises Rs800mn to support orphans, welfare projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) With five million orphaned children in the country, the need for their care and rehabilitation is greater than ever and Alkhidmat Foundation South Punjab is at the forefront of these efforts, providing essential support to orphans through education, healthcare, and financial assistance.

At its annual charity Iftar Dinner in Multan, donors pledged approximately Rs. 800 million to fund various welfare initiatives, including orphan care programs. Addressing the gathering, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan’s Central General Secretary Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri highlighted the foundation’s commitment to social welfare. He emphasized that Alkhidmat is currently supporting 32,000 orphaned children across the country, including 4,800 in South Punjab, with the backing of philanthropists. He revealed that in 2024, the foundation had spent Rs. 23.5 billion on education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives, benefiting 20 million people across the country.

A significant announcement was made regarding the launch of "Aghosh", a dedicated orphan care project in Multan. Former MNA Ahmad Hassan Dehar has donated 13 kanals of land to this initiative, which aims to provide comprehensive care and support to orphaned children.

Jafri thanked the philanthropists of Multan for their generosity and urged further contributions to sustain such programs.

The event also shed light on youth unemployment, one of Pakistan’s major socio-economic challenges. Alkhidmat South Punjab President Engineer Ahmad Ammar Yasir, and Patron-in-Chief Multan Sohaib Ammar Siddiqui underscored the foundation’s efforts to equip young people with practical skills. Under the "Bano Qabil" program, 200,000 youth have already completed training across Pakistan. Plans are underway to expand the initiative to South Punjab after Eid-ul-Fitr, with training centers opening in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan.

During the event, attendees pledged donations exceeding Rs. 790 million, including contributions of agricultural and commercial land to support orphan welfare, the Palestine Fund, and other social programs.

Prominent Alkhidmat officials, including Irshad Cheema, Arif Khan, Malik Tariq Aziz, and Abdul Qadir Shah, were also present at the gathering.