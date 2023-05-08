Alkhidmat Foundation to distribute ration among orphan families in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation, a welfare organization of Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan will distribute ration among 169 deserving orphan families here at Alkhidmat's secretariat on Tuesday.

Alkhidmat FoundationFoundation Hyderabad, the representatives of the Malaysian organization, ISRA will personally distribute ration and other relief goods among orphan families, said a press release issued on Monday.

A ceremony will be held at Alkhidmat Foundation secretariat, Maki Shah Road for which media persons were also invited to cover the event.