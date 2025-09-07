Alkhidmat hands over five trucks relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border for earthquake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan handed over five trucks loaded with relief goods worth millions of rupees to Afghan authorities at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham, for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake of Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by Alkhidmat Foundation, the relief goods included 200 tents, 500 tarpaulins, 500 food packages, 500 winter packages, and 3,000 cartons of clean drinking water.

Following reports of thousands of casualties and injuries in the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Professor Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, on the directive of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, coordinated with the provincial leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation. They met with the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, and offered assistance for the earthquake victims, also requesting details of the immediate relief needs in the affected areas.

Today, Alkhidmat Foundation’s provincial president Khalid Waqas, along with Alkhidmat Peshawar President Arbab Abdul Haseeb and Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber District Ameer Shah Faisal Afridi, handed over the first consignment of five trucks of aid to Afghan representative Maulvi Syed Muhammad Faiz Qadri at the Torkham border.

On the occasion, Khalid Waqas expressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only two neighboring Islamic countries but also share centuries-old ties. He emphasized that Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan in times of hardship and reaffirmed Alkhidmat Foundation's commitment to continue supporting the earthquake victims in Afghanistan.