- Home
- Pakistan
- Alkhidmat hands over five trucks relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border for earthquake ..
Alkhidmat Hands Over Five Trucks Relief Goods To Afghan Authorities At Torkham Border For Earthquake Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan handed over five trucks loaded with relief goods worth millions of rupees to Afghan authorities at the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham, for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake of Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by Alkhidmat Foundation, the relief goods included 200 tents, 500 tarpaulins, 500 food packages, 500 winter packages, and 3,000 cartons of clean drinking water.
Following reports of thousands of casualties and injuries in the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Professor Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, on the directive of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, coordinated with the provincial leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation. They met with the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, and offered assistance for the earthquake victims, also requesting details of the immediate relief needs in the affected areas.
Today, Alkhidmat Foundation’s provincial president Khalid Waqas, along with Alkhidmat Peshawar President Arbab Abdul Haseeb and Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber District Ameer Shah Faisal Afridi, handed over the first consignment of five trucks of aid to Afghan representative Maulvi Syed Muhammad Faiz Qadri at the Torkham border.
On the occasion, Khalid Waqas expressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only two neighboring Islamic countries but also share centuries-old ties. He emphasized that Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan in times of hardship and reaffirmed Alkhidmat Foundation's commitment to continue supporting the earthquake victims in Afghanistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHO Hyderabad visits medical camps in Kucha areas2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day2 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat hands over five trucks relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border for earthquake ..2 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day12 minutes ago
-
Five drown as rescue boat capsizes in Chenab River12 minutes ago
-
Swiss cyclists find ‘A Dream on Wheels’ in Pakistan’s valleys and mountains22 minutes ago
-
60th Defense Day celebrated at the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah22 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab two, seize over 1kg Ice32 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah32 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam on 4th death anniversary42 minutes ago
-
21st death anniversary of renowned writer Ashfaq Ahmad being observed today42 minutes ago
-
President approves Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 202552 minutes ago