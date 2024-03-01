Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its staff

A ceremony was held at Alkhidmat Hospital Nashtarabad Peshawar on Friday to recognize the commendable services rendered by the hospital staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A ceremony was held at Alkhidmat Hospital Nashtarabad Peshawar on Friday to recognize the commendable services rendered by the hospital staff.

The event was graced by Khalid Waqas, president of Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the chief guest.

Addressing the participants, Khalid Waqas and other speakers acknowledged the Alkhidmat Hospital Nashtarabad's consistent provision of exemplary medical services to the people of Peshawar over the past four years.

They lauded the relentless dedication of the hospital staff, emphasizing their pivotal role in the organization's success. The speakers applauded the staff's unwavering commitment and expressed that the ceremony was a testament to boosting their morale.

As a token of appreciation, shields and certificates were presented to the staff members of Alkhidmat Hospital Nashtarabad for their outstanding performance throughout the year 2023.