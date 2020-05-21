UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AlKhidmat Microfinance Defer Loan Installments For Three Months

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:26 PM

AlKhidmat microfinance defer loan installments for three months

AlKhidmat Islamic Microfinance department has decided to defer receiving loan installments from the people for the months of April and May after having extended the same relief for the month of Mar 2020

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) : AlKhidmat Islamic Microfinance department has decided to defer receiving loan installments from the people for the months of April and May after having extended the same relief for the month of Mar 2020.

Multan director AlKhidmat Microfinance department Naeem Chishti said in a statement that people had been facing troubles due to virus pandemic and the lockdown and the relief was aimed at ensuring ease of life to daily wagers who were left jobless due to the lockdown.

The relief would help people celebrate Ramazan ul Mubarak and Eid ul Fitr.

He said that initiative would benefit 286 families, who, he added, have also been provided assistance as Ramazan and Eid package.

People have been allowed to make installments payments later.

Related Topics

Loan Same April May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

5 minutes ago

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's All Nippon Airways Requires Passengers to ..

3 minutes ago

India's Modi Offers Support for Odisha State Resid ..

3 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency, Cu ..

3 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.