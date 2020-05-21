AlKhidmat microfinance defer loan installments for three months

AlKhidmat Islamic Microfinance department has decided to defer receiving loan installments from the people for the months of April and May after having extended the same relief for the month of Mar 2020

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) : AlKhidmat Islamic Microfinance department has decided to defer receiving loan installments from the people for the months of April and May after having extended the same relief for the month of Mar 2020.

Multan director AlKhidmat Microfinance department Naeem Chishti said in a statement that people had been facing troubles due to virus pandemic and the lockdown and the relief was aimed at ensuring ease of life to daily wagers who were left jobless due to the lockdown.

The relief would help people celebrate Ramazan ul Mubarak and Eid ul Fitr.

He said that initiative would benefit 286 families, who, he added, have also been provided assistance as Ramazan and Eid package.

People have been allowed to make installments payments later.