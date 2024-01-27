Alkhidmat opens skill development center at Chamkani

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Alkhidmat Foundation opened a vocational and skill development centre for women in Chamkani, a suburban area of provincial metropolis, here on Saturday.

The centre would provide dress-making training, beautician and computer courses to females aiming for their empowerment and create employment opportunities for them.

The skill development centre has all the needed facilities and is registered with the Trade Testing board. A total of 31 female students are enrolled in the skill centre and are getting training from qualified instructors.