Open Menu

Alkhidmat Opens Skill Development Center At Chamkani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Alkhidmat opens skill development center at Chamkani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Alkhidmat Foundation opened a vocational and skill development centre for women in Chamkani, a suburban area of provincial metropolis, here on Saturday.

The centre would provide dress-making training, beautician and computer courses to females aiming for their empowerment and create employment opportunities for them.

The skill development centre has all the needed facilities and is registered with the Trade Testing board. A total of 31 female students are enrolled in the skill centre and are getting training from qualified instructors.

Related Topics

Women All From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

16 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

16 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

16 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

16 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

17 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

17 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

17 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

17 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan