Alkhidmat Sends Earthquake Aid To Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan on Monday sent five trucks of relief goods to Afghan authorities at Torkham Border for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Kunar province Afghanistan.
The relief consignment included 200 tents, 500 tarpaulins, 500 food packages, 500 winter packages, and 3,000 cartons of clean drinking water.
The aid was formally handed over by President Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqas and President Alkhidmat Peshawar Abdul Haseeb along with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber district Shah Faisal Afridi to Afghan representative Maulvi Syed Muhammad Fayez Qadri.
It is worth mentioning that a recent earlier earthquake in Kunar claimed over 2,200 lives and injured more than 3,000 people.
Following the disaster, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, on the instructions of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, contacted the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah and offered emergency assistance.
Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Waqas reaffirmed that Pakistan and Afghanistan share centuries-old ties, and Pakistan has always stood by its Afghan brothers in times of hardship.
He pledged that Alkhidmat Foundation would continue to support the earthquake victims with all possible resources.
