All 15 BMG Candidates Elected Unopposed In KCCI Election 2021-22

All candidates of Businessmen Group have been elected unopposed for Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :All candidates of Businessmen Group have been elected unopposed for Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2020-21.

According to details, a total of 30 nominations were received by the Election Commission from candidates belonging to BMG. The Election Commission, after scrutinizing all nomination papers, declared 12 nomination papers as invalid and rejected the same whereas three candidates withdrew their nomination papers; resulting in unopposed election of remaining 15 BMG candidates, says KCCI release on Monday.

BMG Chairman and former president KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala, on the occasion, expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah , and conveyed thanks and compliments to the trade and industrial community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust on his group ruling for more than two decades.

He said that 24 years of consecutive victory of BMG, mostly unopposed, was an acknowledgment of meritorious services of BMG to the business community and the residents of mega city, which was also international economic hub.

This also endorses that overwhelming majority of traders and industrialists the policies of BMG because they understood and believed that BMGIANs were serving them selflessly for their betterment.

BMG Chairman was confident that the newly elected representatives would make all out efforts for the promotion of trade and industrialization along with welfare of the business community, and to further enhance the status of public service which was the motto of BMG.

The list of successful BMG Candidates included Names of Muhammad Idrees, Touseef Ahmed, Abdul Rehman Naqi, Haji Asif, Shoaib Ahmed Faridi, Muhammad Asim Aejaz, Muhammad Arif, Nasir Riaz, Abu Bakar Siddiq Ahmed Shamsi, Asif Younus, Shaikh Wasim Ahmed, Zia-ul-Arfeen, Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Mohammad Amir Churra and Shamim Ahmed.

Now, no general election for Managing Committee would be held on Sept. 18, 2021 whereas the election of KCCI's office bearers for 2021-22 was scheduled to be held on Sept. 23, 2021.

