All 15 coronavirus cases in Sindh are imported, none is indigenous' says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that as many as 15 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed as positive in the province so far and all of them were imported and none of them was indigenous.

"It means we will have to be more cautious in checking the passengers coming from Iran, Afghanistan, Italy and such other countries at the airport and the suspect(s), if any, must be quarantined there instead of bringing to the city." This he said while presiding over 13th meeting of Taskforce on Coronavirus at CM House, according to a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IGP Sindh, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Secretary Home Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, DG PDMA Salman Shah, representatives of Corps 5, Rangers, FIA, Airport services, Civil Aviation, WHO, Aga Khan Hospital and Indus Hospital.

The chief minister was told that 19 samples were tested, of them nine were diagnosed as positive while 10 declared as negative. Thus, the number of cases in Sindh have come to 15, including 14 in Karachi and one in Hyderabad. Two more samples have been sent for lab test and their results were being awaited.

The meeting was told that all the 14 patients under treatment were stable and were recovering. The health department has conducted 162 lab tests, of them 147 declared as negative while 15 diagnosed as positive. Two results are pending.

The meeting was told that first patient had recovered and returned home while the other one, who was a high risk case/patient of 67 years old, has also recovered and diagnosed as negative on Tuesday and again he would be tested on Wednesday.

It was pointed out that 167 pilgrims were in quarantine at their homes. 25 of the quarantined pilgrims would complete their isolation on March 11, 34 on March 12, 66 on March 13 and likewise.

The chief minister said that everyday around 4000 passengers land at Karachi airport, therefore arrangements for their screening must be made foolproof. He directed the chief secretary to talk to the federal government and request them to make quarantine arrangements at the airport for suspects of coronavirus. "I want none of the passenger with pneumonia or coronavirus symptoms be brought out of the airport and expose him/her to others," he said.

The chief secretary told the chief minister that health department has posted 32 professionals at the airport. He said he was doubling the health dept staff at the airport so that every incoming passenger could be checked properly.

On the instructions of the chief minister, the private hospitals shared the data of 691 patients and none of them was diagnosed as positive. This kind of data from private hospital would be pouring in health department every day.

The meeting decided that health education and screening desk would be established at Immigration Counters at Karachi airport. The health department professionals, doctors/paramedical staff would be given special training by WHO.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking another important decision announced to hold PSL matches in the city from March 12.

He said that PSL matches were already scheduled in the city. He directed Chief Secretary and IG Police to make necessary arrangements for organizing PSL matches as per their schedule. But "I want you to issue an advisory for the spectators," he said.

The chief minister directed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani to hold a meeting with PCB authorities and discuss all the precautionary measures.

He urged them to install hand wash sanitizer boxes at the stadium and issue advise for the persons not to visit stadium who have travel history of Iran.

The commissioner and PCB authorities would work out a detailed precautionary plan in the light of the advisory the health department has already issued.