All 236 suspected pilots suspended: Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Friday said all 236 suspected pilots had been suspended as they were issued licenses during the erstwhile governments of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Taking to twitter, he said passenger's safety was the first priority.

"Rest assured all the persons involved in this scam will be taken to the task," he said.

Giving the break up of the licenses issued by the previous governments, he said in 2010, eight licenses, in 2011, 20 licenses, in 2012, 28 licenses, in 2013, 20 licenses, in 2014, 12 licenses, in 2015, 25 licenses, in 2016, 39 licenses, in 2017, 46 licenses and in 2018, 38 licenses were issued during the PPP and PML-N governments.