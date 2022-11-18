All 306 candidates failed in written test for 65 vacancies of Sub Inspectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has announced results of exams of Sub Inspectors and Inspectors being held under quota of fast promotions in August, 2022.

According to KPPSC, fifteen candidates passed written examination among 44 that applied for the 50 posts of Inspectors.

Results of two candidates are withheld due to petition filed in Peshawar High Court regarding qualification criteria.

Not a single candidate passed written examination for 65 advertised posts of Sub Inspector. The results of failed and successful candidates are displayed on website of the commission.

It is worth mentioning that commission received 379 and 306 applications for posts of Inspectors and Sub Inspectors respectively.