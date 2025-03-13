All 33 terrorists of Jaffar Express attack killed, hostages rescued: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The security forces successfully eliminated all 33 terrorists, including suicide bombers, involved in the attack on the Jaffar Express, while rescuing the hostages in a phased and coordinated operation.

Sharing details of the incident, the ISPR on Wednesday informed that the Jaffar Express, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was attacked by heavily armed terrorists near Sibi on March 11.

Following which, the terrorists blew up the railway track, took control of the train and held the passengers hostage, including women, children and elderly, using them as human shields, it added.

Upon that, the security forces immediately responded to the situation. Demonstrating unwavering courage and professional excellence, the valiant troops engaged the terrorists with precision and after a prolonged, intense and daring operation, "the security forces successfully eliminated all 33 terrorists including suicide bombers, while rescuing the hostages in a phased manner."

Tragically, during a stage of this intense standoff, the terrorists took the lives of 21 innocent hostages, before the commencement of the clearance operation, it said.

Additionally, four brave security forces‘ soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

"Their selfless actions saved countless lives and prevented further catastrophe."

The security forces of Pakistan, the ISPR said, are working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to the families of the victims and the rescued hostages.

Whereas, a sanitization operation is also being conducted in the area and abettors of this cowardly and henious act will be brought to justice.

It revealed that intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attack was orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from Afghanistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident.

"Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," it added.

The security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"The sacrifices of innocent civilians and our brave soldiers further reinforce our unwavering commitment and resolve to safeguarding our nation at all costs," it reiterated.