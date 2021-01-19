UrduPoint.com
All 44 Nursing Schools Upgraded As Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab government Tuesday upgraded all 44 nursing schools as the nursing colleges across the province, with the efforts of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

According to the Health Department, the Pakistan Nursing Council has granted approval for transformation of the nursing schools into nursing colleges. The Punjab health minister said that now nurses would be able to complete Masters and PhD degrees. She said that the previous governments never took any step for welfare of nurses. She said that upgradation to nursing colleges had been announced as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The health minister said that 500 male nurses had been recruited by the government for the first time in the history of the province and the Shahadra Nursing College had been reserved for the training of male nurses.

She said that in the next two years, another five nursing colleges would be established.

The minister announced that the stipend for nurses had been increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 31,000 per month.

The minister said that now every year, 2,350 nurses would be given admission instead of 1600, adding that the BSc Nursing degree would be acknowledged the world over.

Dr Yasmin said that two midwifery schools would be upgraded to midwifery colleges in Lahore and Chakwal. She said the improvement in nursing and midwifery cadres was need of the hour. She said the government had hired 5,000 nurses including male nurses and sent a requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission for hiring another 1,700 new nurses including 10 per cent quota of male nurses.

The health minister said that efforts were under way to facilitate Masters students to proceed for PhDs at Agha Khan University. The government would provide scholarships to students of nursing, she added.

