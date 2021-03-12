UrduPoint.com
All 48 Newly Elected-members Take Oath As Senators

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:51 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) All 48 newly elected members of the upper house took oath as Senators at the specially convened session of the house at the parliament house in Islamabad on Friday.

Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, nominated by the President to chair the session, administered the oath to them.

After oath taking, the members signed the roll of members.

Announcing the schedule of the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, the Presiding Officer said that the candidates can file their nomination papers in the office of Secretary Senate by 12.

00 noon. Scrutiny of the papers will be held at 12:30 pm. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers any time before the election.

The Presiding Officer said he will ensure that the secrecy of the ballot is maintained at all cost.

The House has now been adjourned till three this afternoon when election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman would take place.

