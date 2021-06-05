All 677 corona vaccination centres across Punjab functional 24 hours: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 677 Corona Vaccination Centres had been set up across the province which have been made operational round the clock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 677 Corona Vaccination Centres had been set up across the province which have been made operational round the clock .

In this connection, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the number of corona vaccination centres was being increased in Lahore and other parts of the province to accommodate maximum people on daily basis.

He said that best arrangements had been made for the people at the vaccination centres and 168,700 people were vaccinated in Punjab during the last 24 hours whereas, 4.

6 million people had been vaccinated in Punjab so far.

Usman Buzdar urged the people not to believe in the rumors about corona vaccine and people should not show carelessness in getting vaccine.

The vaccine administered in Pakistan was approved by the World Health Organization and the National Drug Regulatory Authority.

The chief minister said that as compared to other provinces, more people were being vaccinated every day in Punjab.

He appealed to the people to follow the SOPs, wear facemasks and observe the guidelines issued by the government.