UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 677 Corona Vaccination Centres Across Punjab Functional 24 Hours: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

All 677 corona vaccination centres across Punjab functional 24 hours: CM

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 677 Corona Vaccination Centres had been set up across the province which have been made operational round the clock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 677 Corona Vaccination Centres had been set up across the province which have been made operational round the clock .

In this connection, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the number of corona vaccination centres was being increased in Lahore and other parts of the province to accommodate maximum people on daily basis.

He said that best arrangements had been made for the people at the vaccination centres and 168,700 people were vaccinated in Punjab during the last 24 hours whereas, 4.

6 million people had been vaccinated in Punjab so far.

Usman Buzdar urged the people not to believe in the rumors about corona vaccine and people should not show carelessness in getting vaccine.

The vaccine administered in Pakistan was approved by the World Health Organization and the National Drug Regulatory Authority.

The chief minister said that as compared to other provinces, more people were being vaccinated every day in Punjab.

He appealed to the people to follow the SOPs, wear facemasks and observe the guidelines issued by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister World Punjab Government Best Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Goma airport reopens two weeks after volcanic erup ..

59 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 84 lives, infects 1,923 more peopl ..

1 minute ago

Call to make anti-polio drive a success

1 minute ago

Govt believes in freedom of expression: Farrukh

4 minutes ago

Burns ton frustrates New Zealand after Southee str ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.