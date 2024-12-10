- Home
All 79,000 Hajj Applicants Declared Successful, Limited Seats Available On First-come, First-served Basis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 10:56 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday announced that all 79,000 pilgrims who submitted their applications by December 10 have been declared successful
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday announced that all 79,000 pilgrims who submitted their applications by December 10 have been declared successful.
Additionally, the ministry has decided to accept applications for the remaining limited seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to the ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, over 10,000 new applications were received during the one-week extension.
In response to the demand from pilgrims, he said the ministry has decided to continue accepting applications for the few remaining seats under the first-come, first-served policy. He said once the Hajj quota is filled, the ministry will announce the closure of applications.
Umar Butt said the ministry has advised new applicants to ensure they obtain a computerized receipt from the relevant bank upon submission of their applications and added the allocation of seats will be based on the date and time mentioned on the receipt.
He said the Sponsorship Hajj Scheme will also continue on a first-come, first-served basis. He said after the completion of government quota, the ministry will announce the schedule for the second installment of Hajj dues.
The spokesperson further urged pilgrims to use the Pak Hajj Mobile App on their smartphones to stay updated about important instructions, including the payment schedule, training sessions, and flight details.
He said the ministry's proactive measures are meant to streamline the Hajj process and ensure maximum facilitation for applicants.
