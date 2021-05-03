All 7986 functional brick kilns converted to zigzag tech

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :In a move to tackle air pollution and ensure cleaner environment, the Punjab government has successfully shifted all 7986 functional brick kilns to latest zigzag environment friendly technology.

The achievement had been made in a short span of six months by the ambitious Punjab government undertaken by allied departments including Environment Protection Department (EPD) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Director PDMA Nisar Sani told APP here on Sunday, that the conversion of the brick kilns was a major achievement in combating hazardous air pollution levels particularly in the provincial metropolis.

He said that all district governments led by deputy commissioners had play a pivotal role in making this drive successful.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistance to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister of State Zartaj Gul had also applauded the efforts made by the provincial government in achieving this target in minimum time period and without using financial support.

The incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was proactively working totackle environmental challenges faced by Pakistan as the country had been rankedas most climate change affected country.