All 9 Education Boards of Punjab to announce SSC results on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :All the nine education Boards of Punjab will simultaneously announce results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on Monday.

These include Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, D.G.Khan and Sahiwal.

nsr\395