All 9 Education Boards Of Punjab To Announce SSC Results On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

All 9 Education Boards of Punjab to announce SSC results on Monday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :All the nine education Boards of Punjab will simultaneously announce results of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on Monday.

These include Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, D.G.Khan and Sahiwal.

