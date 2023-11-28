Open Menu

All Accused Involved In Kolai-Palas Girl Killing Arrested

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 11:34 PM

All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing arrested

The Kohistan Police have arrested all the accused involved in killing of a girl, whose picture along with a boy Rehmat Shah had gone viral on the social media, in Kolai-Palas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Kohistan Police have arrested all the accused involved in killing of a girl, whose picture along with a boy Rehmat Shah had gone viral on the social media, in Kolai-Palas.

The police also arrested three others for abetting the culprit.

Meanwhile, the judge hearing the case granted seven-day physical remand of the culprits to the police for conducting interrogation.

Meanwhile, the police also safely recovered Rehmat Shah from Barsharial.

